After MVA's Aurangabad rally, BJP workers sprinkle cow urine to 'purify' venue

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:12 IST
Some Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Monday sprinkled cow urine at the venue of the Maha Vikas Aghadi rally held a day earlier in Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray used to speak about fighting the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, while Uddhav Thackeray held a rally here with the support of these two parties, BJP functionary Suhas Dashrathe said.

''Therefore, we decided to sprinkle gaumutra at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground to purify it,'' he claimed.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve in a tweet said the BJP's act was against the country and its Constitution.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan condemned the BJP for this act.

''It is a public ground and anyone can hold a rally there. The BJP should express their thoughts by holding a rally,'' Chavan said.

