PM Modi praising CBI as it is dancing to his tune, targeting his rivals: AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:15 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heaping praise on the CBI after calling it “Congress Bureau of Investigation” in the past as the probe agency is now ''dancing to his tune''.

The agency was putting his political rivals behind bars in fabricated cases, the party alleged after Modi said that the CBI has earned the faith of people through its work and techniques.

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi said even today when a case remains unsolved, there are demands for handing it over to the CBI and asked officers to take action against the corrupt, however powerful, without any hesitation. Reacting to the prime minister’s remarks, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh told reporters,” The prime minister was singing paeans for the CBI today, heaping praise on it.” ''When he was the Gujarat chief minister, he described the same CBI as the Congress Bureau of Investigation and alleged that the Congress-led UPA government was using the agency as a tool to destroy his government in the state,'' the AAP leader said at a press conference, playing a purported video of Modi's remarks made in the past.

”The same CBI has become good for you when it started dancing to your tunes and putting in jail your political rivals in fabricated cases,” Singh charged, attacking the prime minister.

On Modi talking about his government’s action against black money and corruption, the AAP leader said, “Did CBI take action against black money? “Did CBI take action against Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya?” Singh also raised the Adani issue and asked what action the central probe agency has taken in this matter so far.

“The CBI lodged fabricated cases to topple governments, scare and intimidate (political) rivals and put them behind bars which we saw in Delhi and other states,” the AAP MP charged.

