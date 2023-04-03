Ukraine receives first $2.7 bln tranche from IMF programme -ministry
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:21 IST
Ukraine received the first $2.7 bln tranche under the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Fund Facility programme on Monday, finance minister Sergiy Marchenko said.
"Grateful to our partners for supporting Ukraine on the way to victory," Marchenko wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement