Opposition ZPM sweeps Lunglei civic polls in major setback to Mizoram's ruling MNF

The opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) swept the Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls in Mizoram on Monday, dealing a severe blow to the ruling MNF by winning all 11 seats.

ZPM secured 49.31 per cent of the total votes polled, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, which also contested 11 seats, managed to get 29.4 per cent of the votes, according to the state Election Commission.

The Congress, which also fielded candidates in all the seats, secured 20 per cent votes, and the BJP which contested nine seats, managed to get only 0.75 per cents of the total votes.

This was the first election to the civic body that was created in 2022.

ZPM president Lalliansawta told PTI that the mandate revealed the people's desire for change in the state, which would also be reflected in the assembly elections due later this year.

''The landslide victory and the mandate given to us by the people of Lunglei was a clear indication of the desire for a new system being preached by our party,'' he said.

Several factors contributed to ZPM's victory in the election, including the apathy of the state government towards the people of the Lunglei district during the pandemic, he alleged.

The ZPM, which was formed in 2017, has six MLAs in the 40-member Mizoram assembly. The MNF has 28 MLAs, the Congress has five MLAs, and the BJP has one. Polling for the 11-member council was held on March 29.

A total of 42 candidates, including 16 women, had contested the civic polls. Of the 11 seats, four were reserved for women.

The chief minister congratulated the people of Lunglei for successfully voting in the first LMC polls.

Also congratulating the candidates, he said the election was an example of the greatness of democracy.

Accepting defeat, Revenue Minister Lalruatkima said his party will use this opportunity to reform itself.

State Congress president Lalsawta said his party will rise from this defeat for victory. LMC is the second civic body in the state after Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), which was established in 2010.

