Rahul Gandhi challenges conviction, sentence in defamation case, court grants bail; stay plea hearing on Apr 13

A sessions court in Surat on Monday granted bail to Rahul Gandhi and will hear on April 13 the Congress leader's plea for a stay of his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remark in which he was sentenced to two years in jail that led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The former Congress chief, who was present in the court, in his appeal against his conviction and sentence by a Magistrate's court on March 23 contended that the order was ''erroneous and patently perverse'', alleging he was sentenced in a manner so as to attract disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

Gandhi submitted he was treated harshly by the trial court which was ''overwhelmingly influenced'' by his status as an MP, and maintained there is no such thing as a ''definite Modi samaj or community on record''. ''It appears reasonable to argue that the applicant was really sentenced in a manner so as to attract the order of disqualification (as an MP).'' He further said that by the very nature of his task, a politician in Opposition cannot always weigh his words in ''golden scales.'' ''Hence, it is incumbent upon courts to focus on the essence and spirit of the speech (related to Modi surname) made rather than on the tone and tenor,'' Gandhi said, adding ''a strong and uncompromising opposition'' is the essential requirement of a ''true and healthy democracy.'' ''Parliamentarian, in Opposition, is expected or rather required to be 'vigilant and critical', and the view of the trial court that a Member of Parliament deserves to be awarded the highest punishment because of his status ''is wholly unwarranted and manifestly unjust,'' said the four-time MP.

Gandhi's lawyer Kirit Panwala said the bail was given by Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera till the disposal of his appeal against the Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma's order of conviction and sentence on March 23.

A day later, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha that sparked a political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP. He stands disqualified from contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

The court also issued a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister, over the application for suspension of the conviction, Panwala said. It set April 13 for hearing the plea seeking suspension of conviction and subsequent sentence, he added.

Panwala said Gandhi's appeal against his conviction was admitted by the sessions court.

Gandhi also filed two additional applications along with the main plea -- the first for the suspension of sentence or for regular bail, and the second for the suspension of conviction. The court allowed his first plea and granted him bail till the disposal of his appeal, Panwala said. Gandhi was also asked to furnish a bond of Rs 15,000.

Purnesh Modi will have to file his response to Gandhi's plea by April 10, Panwala said, adding the Gujarat government has also been made a respondent and was issued a notice by the sessions court. Gandhi also requested the court for exemption from personal appearance during the next hearing and his prayer was allowed by the judge.

In a show of support for the former Congress president, party general secretary and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders were present in the courtroom when the matter came up for hearing at around 3 pm.

Gandhi reached the court in a luxury bus accompanied by Priyanka and other senior leaders, while a large number of party workers and supporters gathered outside the premises amid heavy police deployment. The four-time Lok Sabha MP reached Surat in the afternoon via a scheduled commercial flight along with Priyanka.

Soon after the court granted him bail, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, saying, ''This is a fight against ''Mitrkaal'' to save democracy. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support!'' Gandhi has been taking the 'Mitrakaal' jibe at the central government, accusing it of working to benefit its ''crony capitalist friends''.

In another tweet, the Congress leader vowed to fight for the ''voice of India''. He wrote, ''I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost.'' The BJP accused the Congress of indulging in a show of strength before the Surat court, saying it highlights Rahul Gandhi's ''arrogance'' and is also morally as well constitutionally wrong.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also asked if it was an attempt to pressure the judiciary or the ''familiar tactic'' of browbeating probe agencies.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that the decision of Congress leaders to accompany Rahul Gandhi to the court was a way of trying to exert ''undue pressure'' on the judiciary, a charge rejected by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who said it was a symbol of support and not a show of strength.

He said Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an appeal, but it is not required of a convict to go personally for this purpose.

Gandhi maintained the trial court erred in believing the accused didn't stop after allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and industrialists Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, and therefore he intended to defame all persons with the Modi surname. The said sentence, ''Why all thieves have surname Modi,'' was spoken in connection with PM Modi, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, and not people with the ''Modi'' surname, said the plea.

"The judgment of conviction and order of sentence passed by the Ld. CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) is erroneous, patently perverse, in flagrant violation of principles of appreciation of evidence in criminal trial, illegal and unwarranted on the facts and circumstances of the case and on the evidence to substantiate the charge levelled against the appellant/accused,'' said Gandhi in his petition in the sessions court.

The judgment of conviction and order of sentence was passed without any evidence, he claimed in the plea filed through his lawyer.

The magistrate's court judgement was passed on the basis of assumptions, presumptions, conjectures, surmises and suppositions which are not permissible in the criminal law at all, according to the petition.

The order of conviction and sentence was bad in law and against the weight of evidence, and the trial judge was ''overwhelmingly influenced'' by his status as an MP, it said.

In such a case, he (trial judge) certainly presumed that the award of maximum sentence of two years would entail his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, said the plea. The Representation of the People Act holds that an MP/MLA convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

