Left Menu

US pushing hard for WSJ reporter's release from Russia - White House

"We will do everything we can to get Evan home and Paul Whelan," Kirby said, referring to the former U.S. Marine serving a 16-year jail sentence in Russia on charges of espionage, which he and the United States deny.

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:45 IST
US pushing hard for WSJ reporter's release from Russia - White House

The U.S. government is pushing hard for the release of a Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia, and tracking his detention closely, the White House said Monday.

"We have been pushing hard since the moment we found out the reporter was detained," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Russia's FSB security service said on Thursday it had arrested Evan Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defence company that was a state secret.

The U.S. is "keenly, strongly, closely" tracking his detention, Kirby said. "We will do everything we can to get Evan home and Paul Whelan," Kirby said, referring to the former U.S. Marine serving a 16-year jail sentence in Russia on charges of espionage, which he and the United States deny. "We have no illusions that it's going to take a lot of hard work, that doesn't mean we're going to shy away from it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023