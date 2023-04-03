Left Menu

BJP leader Halady Srinivas Shetty hints at retirement from electoral politics in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:49 IST
BJP leader and five-time MLA from Kundapura constituency in Udupi district, Halady Srinivas Shetty has indicated to his confidantes that he will not contest the coming Assembly elections. Party sources said on Monday that Shetty will soon take a call with regard to his candidature and his future in politics. Sources said Shetty, a popular leader in Udupi district, is contemplating political retirement with a rider that his close aide Kiran Kumar Kodgi be given the ticket from Kundapur to contest on a BJP ticket. Shetty is likely to announce the decision on his political career at a press conference on Tuesday, sources said. If Shetty decides not to contest, the BJP will have to rework their strategy while fixing candidates in other constituencies of the district. Shetty has been representing Kundapura constituency for the last 25 years. He was elected from the segment once as an independent. Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10.

