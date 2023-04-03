Left Menu

"Non performing government": former Haryana CM hits out at Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday took a swipe at the present state government terming it a 'non-performing' government.

"Non performing government": former Haryana CM hits out at Manohar Lal Khattar
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday took a swipe at the present state government terming it a 'non-performing' government. Referring to the state government presenting a tax-free state budget for the 2023-24 financial year with an outlay of Rs1,83,950 crore, an increase of 11.6 per cent in comparison to the previous year, he said that it is a "show-off budget".

"It was a useless and a show-off budget, there is nothing useful in it, it is a jobless budget," he said while addressing the media on Monday. He further said that the Khattar government takes the loan to repay the loan

"It follows one policy. Take a loan, drink ghee and no one asks after death. It's a non-performing government. Only takes the loan to repay the loan," he added. On the compensation of the farmers of Haryana, Bhupendra Singh Hooda said that the Haryana government should give compensation of Rs 25000 per acre to the farmers, that too within 15 days.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi getting bail, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that they (Congress) will definitely get success in this legal battle. "It is a legal process. There were many shortcomings in the hearing regarding Rahul Gandhi, with which we did not agree. We will definitely get success in this legal battle," Hooda said.

A sessions court in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he filed an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 2019 "Modi surname" remark in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail. Rahul Gandhi reached Surat where he filed an appeal seeking a stay on his conviction by a Surat magistrate court for the defamation case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

