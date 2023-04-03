CM Khattar expresses regret, withdraws remark on judge

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday expressed regret and withdrew his remark on a judge after it sparked a political row with opposition Congress dubbing the statement ''an attack on the country's judiciary''.

In a video posted by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday, Khattar could be heard assuring someone during a ''Jan Samvad'' programme in Bhiwani district that ''Wo hal ho jaayegi, chinta mat karo. Ek judge hai.... (Your issue will be resolved, don't worry. There is a judge...'' Khattar had made the remark on Sunday. He is currently on a visit to Bhiwani district where he is holding interaction with the villagers on their grievances.

Surjewala had claimed that Khattar made an objectionable remark against a high court judge and termed it ''an attack on the country's judiciary''.

''It is an attempt to influence the high court proceedings,'' Surjewala had said, while condemning the CM's remarks. He had demanded that the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court take cognisance of the matter and issue a contempt notice to Khattar.

He had also demanded that CM apologise to the judiciary for his remarks.

He claimed that Khattar was talking about the recruitment of constables in the Haryana Police over which a case is pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. With opposition training guns at Khattar over the remark, the chief minister said on Monday he believed the comment should not have been made. ''I respect courts of law. I immediately also said that whatever the courts rule is the final verdict and there is no doubt about that,'' Khattar told a private channel in Bhiwani when asked about Surjewala's tweet. Khattar also said that things move forward by maintaining a balance among the judiciary, executive and legislature and the three organs work for the public welfare. ''It was a question pertaining to an inordinate delay. An examination took place, and the result was also announced, but a stay was imposed (by the court). Thus, an 'Aswabhavik si tippani' (uncharacteristic comment) came out. I also feel it should not have been made. Even if a thing might have reached a particular judge, I withdraw my words. ''But, I intended to say that thousands of people are affected due to this delay, and they are not getting adequate time for their training. Daily we are asked about this. In Sunday's public meeting too, all such people who could not join their jobs also came... Thus, an uncharacteristic comment was made which I regret,'' Khattar added.

Meanwhile, at a press conference here, when former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was asked the comment, he said said, ''Those who are sitting in responsible positions should not speak irresponsibly''.

