Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Venezuela reopens maritime border with Curacao and Bonaire

Brazil's Lula says economy to grow 'more than pessimists think' SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he believes the country's economy will grow "more than pessimists think," noting he does not agree with forecasts of slow gross domestic product growth.

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:37 IST
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Venezuela reopens maritime border with Curacao and Bonaire

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Venezuela reopens maritime border with Curacao and Bonaire CARACAS - Venezuela reopened its maritime border with the islands of Curacao and Bonaire on Monday after just over four years of trade and transit closures, according to Venezuelan and the islands authorities.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro in February 2019 announced the closure of the border and revision of diplomatic relations with Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, on the grounds that Curacao served as a hub for food and medicines that the Venezuelan opposition sought to bring to the oil-rich nation at the time. Brazil's Lula says economy to grow 'more than pessimists think'

SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he believes the country's economy will grow "more than pessimists think," noting he does not agree with forecasts of slow gross domestic product growth. Lula said at a meeting with ministers his administration would announce further moves next week as it reaches the 100-day mark, adding he was particularly optimistic with a proposal for public-private partnerships.

Ecuador public divided over gun move, gov't says will enforce rules QUITO - Ecuadoreans will be able to carry a gun for self-defense as long as they meet certain requirements to obtain it, the government said on Monday, amid public outcry over the measure aimed at curbing rising crime in the Andean country.

Conservative President Guillermo Lasso authorized over the weekend the possession and carrying of civilian weapons for personal defense, as well as pepper spray, as a measure to combat the country's growing insecurity. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023