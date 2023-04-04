BJP stages walkout in HP Assembly as Speaker refuses to allow discussion on 'removal' of outsourced employees

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Tuesday as the opposition BJP raised slogans and staged a walkout after the speaker refused to allow a discussion on the alleged removal of outsourced employees in government departments.

The BJP has claimed that many outsourced employees in various government departments have been removed, but the government has denied it. Only those whose contract expires have been removed, officials have said.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said a notice under Rule 67 (adjournment motion) has been received from some BJP members demanding a debate on the issue.

Agitated over the speaker's refusal to a discussion, BJP members started raising slogans and were countered by the ruling party members as bedlam prevailed in the House.

As the speaker proceeded with the Question Hour amid bedlam, the BJP members trooped into the well of the House and squatted on the floor, raising slogans for some time and later staged a walkout.

Asserting that so far no directions have been issued for the removal of outsourced employees, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the government would take a policy decision based on the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee constituted to look into the issue of employment generation.

The government would order a probe into the allegations of irregularities by an outsourced agency which tried to act like an employment agency, Agnihotri said, adding that the agency had been paid Rs 40 crore and there are serious allegations against it pertaining to appointments, deduction of provident fund and other issues.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Agnihotri said the party was frustrated as its wish to rule the state for 25 years has been dashed and asked it to introspect instead of behaving in an irresponsible manner.

What had former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur done for outsourced employees during his five-year tenure? Agnihotri asked, adding now he expects the government to act within 100 days.

The speaker cautioned Leader of the Opposition Thakur for showing his back towards the chair and said that it is violation of Rule 229(12). According to the rule, no member can sit or stand with his back towards the chair.

The speaker said he was not taking any action against the member and was only cautioning him "not to repeat it".

