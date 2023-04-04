Tariq Mansoor resigns as AMU VC after being nominated as UP MLC

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigned from the post on Tuesday, a day after he was nominated as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez will officiate as the Vice-Chancellor till Mansoor's successor is appointed, a notification issued by AMU Registrar Mohammad Imran said.

According to the notification issued by Chandrashekhar, Special Secretary, on Monday night, Mansoor is among six people nominated by the Governor as MLCs against eight vacancies.

Asked about his new role, Mansoor told PTI, ''It is a very positive development and we will work for education and for the development of Uttar Pradesh and our country.'' ''If the Governor has nominated me on the recommendation of the government, then I will work to the best of my abilities and make a contribution in the Legislative Council to various legislations and laws... especially those related to education and health,'' he said.

In an open letter to university students and staff on Monday, Mansoor thanked the AMU community for standing by him during his six years at the helm, especially in facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''As I demit office, this is the last time I address you as the Vice-Chancellor. I had the opportunity of serving the institution for six years during good and challenging times,'' he said.

''Having studied, taught, served and led the university for so many memorable years, I am filled with emotions which will forever remain an integral part of me,'' said Mansoor, who graduated in medicine from AMU and later joined Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College as a teacher.

''As the country enters the path of 'New India' and is poised to play a central role in world affairs, I am confident that AMU will continue to play a prominent role in the task of nation building,'' he said.

The resignation of Mansoor, 66, who hails from Aligarh, came weeks before his tenure was to end.

He assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of AMU on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years. His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre extended his tenure by one year.

Once Mansoor takes oath as a member of the Legislative Council, he will become the BJP's fourth Muslim MLC in the 100-member House.

The other three are Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari, UP State Haj Committee chairman Mohsin Raza and Bukkal Nawab.

At present, the BJP enjoys a brute strength of 74 members in the House, while the principal opposition Samajwadi Party has nine members.

Bahujan Samaj Party, Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), and Shikshak Dal (non-political) have one member each. The independent group and Independents have two members each. There are eight vacant seats.

Besides Mansoor, Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra's son Saket Misra, Ambedkar Mahasabha chairman Lalji Prasad Nirmal, former BJP Braj region unit head Rajnikant Maheshwari, BJP's Varanasi district unit chief Hansraj Vishwakarma and Ramsurat Rajbhar were nominated to the Legislative Council by the governor.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the six newly nominated MLCs and wished them a successful tenure.

