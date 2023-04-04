U'khand FinMin welcomes proposal of developing Rishikesh corridor
Uttarakhand finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Tuesday said he welcomes the idea of developing a Rishikesh corridor on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting in Delhi on Monday that the state government is working on Haridwar's Har-ki-Pairi and building a Rishikesh corridor, on the lines of Kashi-Vishwanath and Ujjain Mahakal corridors.
''The proposed Rishikesh corridor will add a new dimension to the popular pilgrimage destination from the religious tourism point of view,'' Aggarwal said. The corridor will help decongest traffic from the town, make commuting easy for tourists besides creating more employment opportunities for locals, said Aggarwal, former speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly. People of the town and pilgrimage priests are eagerly waiting for the proposed project to become a reality, he said and thanked both PM Modi and CM Dhami for it.
