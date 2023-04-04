Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:05 IST
Some people serving 'communal dish' at 'secular shop': Naqvi's dig at Opposition over violence in Bihar, WB
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition over violence during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal and Bihar, saying some people are serving a ''communal dish'' at their ''secular shop'' for political gain.

Naqvi said that when a riot takes place, not only human beings are hurt but the entire humanity ''bleeds'' and the country cannot afford such communal violence in today's times.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties, Naqvi said that some people are serving ''communal dish'' at their ''secular shop'' for their ''nefarious political gain''.

Speaking with reporters on the violence in Bihar and West Bengal, Naqvi said that unfortunately those who have the ''stigma of communal crime'' are now roaming around as ''champions of secularism''.

''Phony political vendors of communal votes are the biggest enemies of the country, religion and the entire humanity,'' he said.

The state governments which are looking the other way and not taking action on those involved in communal violence should learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath how to ''teach a lesson to such anti-social elements'', the former Union minority affairs minister said.

His remarks came after communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities. Howrah district in West Bengal had also witnessed clashes during a Ram Navami procession.

