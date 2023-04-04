Left Menu

Early elections in JK "very much" important: Azad

Former chief minister and veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad has favoured early polls in Jammu and Kashmir saying the exercise is very much important not only for democracy but also for resolving issues of the common people of the region.He also rejected that his newly-created political party will have a pre-poll alliance before polls are held in the Union Territory.We are very keen, rather we are getting very late because we have almost completed nine years - after two or three months we will be entering the 10th year after the elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:09 IST
Early elections in JK "very much" important: Azad
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister and veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad has favoured early polls in Jammu and Kashmir saying the exercise is ''very much'' important not only for democracy but also for resolving issues of the common people of the region.

He also rejected that his newly-created political party will have a pre-poll alliance before polls are held in the Union Territory.

''We are very keen, rather we are getting very late because we have almost completed nine years - after two or three months we will be entering the 10th year after the elections. ''Elections are very much important for not only democracy but also for issues which the people of the state are confronted with,'' he told PTI in an interview.

He said while restoration of statehood is an important thing but this is not up to the assembly. ''I am happy and thankful to the Prime Minister, home minister that after our repeated speeches in the parliament both of them assured on the floor of the house, that the statehood would be restored,'' he said.

When the prime minister called the all-party meeting, there the home minister also repeated commitment of restoration of statehood but made it clear that it would be done after the elections are held.

Azad, who has been campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir, ruled out any tie ups before the elections. ''I don't think I would have any tie up with any political party before elections. And post elections one does not know whether any political party gets majority or not ... I do not want to commit myself to a thing which one is not able to know what to do post elections.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023