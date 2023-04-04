Left Menu

Lord Mahavir showed way to build peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lord Mahavir showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday and hoped that his teachings will inspire people to bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden.

In a tweet to mark Mahavir Jayanti, Modi said it is a special day to recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir.

''He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden,'' the prime minister said.

