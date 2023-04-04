Left Menu

Finland becomes member of NATO

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:18 IST
Pekka Haavisto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland became a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto completed the accession process by handing over an official document to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

