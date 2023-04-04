Finland becomes member of NATO
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:18 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland became a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto completed the accession process by handing over an official document to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
