Owaisi blames Bihar, WB govts over violence

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday blamed the JD(U)-RJD government in Bihar and the TMC government in West Bengal for allegedly failing to check the recent incidents of violence during Ram Navami.

He also attacked the Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and said they failed to stop the violence despite receiving intelligence reports about the possibility of such incidents taking place. ''Wherever there is violence, the responsibility lies on the state governments concerned. It is their failure they were unable to stop the violence. Also, those who take up processions it is also the responsibility of the organisers,'' the Hyderabad MP told reporters here.

''It is the failure of the respective state governments that failed in discharging their duty of stopping the violence. It is pre-planned conspiracy of (those) people who indulge in violence. It is the failure of the state governments, whether it is the West Bengal government, whether it is the Bihar government, and whether it is the mob lynching of Idrees Pasha in Karnataka...What was the government doing?'' Owaisi asked. On the recent communal clashes that erupted in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district and Sasaram in Rohtas district of Bihar during Ram Navami, Owaisi termed it a complete failure of the 'Nitish-Tejashwi-RJD government' in Bihar.

Attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the AIMIM chief said despite having IB reports that violence can take place they had completely ''failed'' in stopping the violence. ''Because of their failure a 100-year old madrasa was completely burnt. More than 4,000 books were burnt and rare manuscripts were burnt. And the most unfortunate part is that there is no remorse on the faces of the Bihar Chief Minister and the RJD leaders. The Chief Minister was having an 'iftaar' party yesterday. He (Nitish Kumar) and his coalition partner (Tejashwi) should have visited those places. They should have seen that one 'minar' of a mosque was damaged.'' They should have announced compensation. They did not condemn. He (Tejashwi Yadav) only tweeted. It is complete failure we condemn it'', Owaisi said.

Owaisi alleged the way the riots happened in Bihar, it helps Nitish Kumar and the RJD because they create a sense of insecurity among Muslims and on the other hand it consolidates the BJP support in the majority community. In this whole ''game'' which is being played between Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi and the BJP (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, it is the Muslims and people of Bihar who are suffering, Owaisi said. Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister for years and he has not been able to stop this (violence), Owaisi further alleged and said, ''I condemn the behaviour of Nitish Kumar and the RJD government that you have completely failed in stopping the burning of the madrasa and attack on the mosque and targeted burning of properties of Muslims has taken place in Bihar.'' According to Owaisi, shops of Muslims were targeted and it is clear that there's planning behind it. The Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi government knew Nalanda is a sensitive district and they had intelligence reports that violence was going to happen there, Owaisi said and alleged ''It is failure of the government to stop incidents of violence in that state.''

