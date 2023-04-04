Banjara community pontiff attempts suicide against SC internal reservation in Karnataka

A Banjara community pontiff on Tuesday allegedly attempted to end his life by hanging near B R Ambedkar's statue in Shiggaon town, protesting against the internal reservation for Scheduled Castes by the BJP government. Shiggaon is the home town of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from where he got elected to the Karnataka Assembly.

The protestors from the Banjara community led by Thippeshwara Swamiji of Gundur alleged that the internal reservation has done injustice to them, as they were getting more reservation percentage in the earlier scheme of things.

The Swamiji with a large number of his followers from Banjara community held a rally in the town. The pontiff then climbed on the stairs next to the Ambedkar statue and on the pretext of garlanding it, he tried to hang himself from the grill of the staircase. Immediately, policemen and onlookers saved him. The pontiff was rushed to a hospital in Shiggaon where his condition was said to be serious.

Days before the Assembly election dates were announced, the Karnataka government led by Basawaraj Bommai decided to give internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes. It recommended 6 per cent internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5 per cent for SC (Right), 4.5 per cent for ''touchables'' (Banjara, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha etc) and one per cent for others. The State government later forwarded the recommendation to the Centre for approval. A few days ago, BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa felt the heat of the Banjara agitation when people from the Lambani community, especially youth, threw stones on his house and damaged the window panes.

