Distressed by avalanche deaths in Sikkim: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 19:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he was deeply distressed by the news of an avalanche in Sikkim and expressed his grief over the loss of lives.

''Deeply distressed by the news of the massive avalanche in Sikkim's Nathu La that has trapped several tourists.

''My thoughts are with the victims of this terrible tragedy, and their families. Wishing all the best to the teams involved in the rescue mission,'' Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Seven tourists were killed as a massive avalanche hit Sikkim's Nathu La area on Tuesday morning, burying several vehicles under the snow, officials said.

The avalanche hit the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, which connects Gangtok to Nathu La at the China border, around 11.30 am, trapping five-six vehicles and around 30 people under the snow, the Army said in a statement.

