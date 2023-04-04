Biden urges Turkey, Hungary to welcome Sweden to NATO 'without delay'
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 19:14 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Finland's accession to NATO on Tuesday and urged Turkey and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes for Sweden to join the military alliance "without delay".
"I look forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO member as soon as possible," Biden said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
