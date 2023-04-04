Telangana BJP chief asks KCR to furnish his PG certificates

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to disclose his post-graduate degree certificates, before talking about the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the comments of KCR and his Minister son K T Rama Rao on Modi's educational qualifications, the BJP leader said the Prime Minister had read the entire Indian society and was leading the country in the path of progress. Modi brought India to No. 5 position in the world in terms of development, he claimed.

''KCR has claimed to have completed his MSc in Political Science. Let him disclose his certificates if he has guts, instead of making a hue and cry over the educational qualifications of the Prime Minister,'' Kumar said while speaking to media after inspecting the arrangements for Modi's public meeting schedule to be held here on April 8. He said Modi would be coming to Hyderabad to flag off Vande Bharat Express, besides kickstarting the modernisation works of Secunderabad railway station and other projects.

''The Prime Minister would be addressing a rally at Secunderabad parade grounds at 10.30 AM and I request all sections of people to attend his meeting in big numbers,'' the BJP leader said.

Stating that KCR had allegedly converted a revenue surplus State into one with Rs 5 lakh crore debt, Kumar said the BRS party has become an acronym for 'beer, rum and scotch party'' and is a gang of ''international dacoits'', who looted the State through various schemes and scams.

The BJP leader charged that while there have been a series of leaks of question papers, the Chief Minister and his family members are parking their ill-gotten money in foreign countries.

Kumar reiterated his demand for the resignation of KCR and sacking of his son K T Rama Rao from the Cabinet for the leakage of question papers of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and class X exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)