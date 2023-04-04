Left Menu

Refrain from lowering standard of political discourse: Nadda to BJP social media teams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 19:20 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked the party's social media teams to follow the organisation's values and refrain from indulging in lowering the standard of political discourse, ''irrespective of what narrative the Opposition chooses''.

Nadda was addressing a workshop organised by the party for its state social media teams.

He also spoke about the role of the BJP karyakartas (workers) in the organisation and said the party not only has "the largest but also the most talented" volunteer network to take the message of development, carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the public.

This "bank of talent" should be tapped further by the social media teams to come up with authentic and engaging content for such platforms, the BJP president added.

The day-long workshop was conducted by BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, national general secretary Vinod Tawde and in-charge of the organisation's Social Media & IT department Amit Malviya, party leaders said.

The session was attended by BJP social media teams of all 36 states and Union territories, they said.

Speaking during the event, Nadda emphasized on the importance of social media and its widespread usage amongst a large section of society including youths, the party leaders said.

He also underlined how social media has become the primary tool for timely responses to contemporary issues.

"BJP president J P Nadda exhorted the state teams to follow the party's values of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, and asked them not to indulge in lowering the standard of political discourse, irrespective of what narrative the Opposition chooses," a party leader said.

