Azad calls PM Modi a statesman, says Congress has no influence among masses

By Naveen Kapoor Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with ANI, he said, "I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I got some Bills totally failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that."

Azad resigned from Congress over difference of opinion with Congress leadership mainly Rahul Gandhi. He also led G23 grouping which had demanded reforms in the party including independent internal elections. His critics in Congress had accused Azad of working closely with the BJP to destabilize Congress. Speaking to ANI, he rubbished the allegation calling it immature, stupid and childish.

He said, "That is stupid. If G23 was the spokesperson of the BJP, why they are made MPs by Congress? Why have they made them MPs, general secretaries and office bearers? I'm the only one who formed the party. The rest of the people are still there. It is an ill-conceived, immature and childish allegation." After quitting Congress, Azad formed his own political outfit called Democratic Progressive Azad Party in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir and has now penned a book titled 'Azaad: An Autobiography', in which former Congress veteran wrote on his working relations with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. He also highlights incidents, events and Congress mismanagement.

Azad said political legacy cannot go by genes. "Nehruji, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi could bear the shock, they had endurance, they had public support and respect and their work over period of time they could rebound. Current Congress leadership has no influence among people, so they have to work 10 times more. If somebody says Indira Gandhi did I will do that, no, it's wrong; Nehru did I will do no' Rajiv Gandhi did it I will do no; legacy cannot go by genes. I'm not talking about Congress party only, I'm talking about every political party." He also said that he holds nothing against Congress and its ideology.

"I must say that having been in Congress since childhood, I don't want to expose and totally want to demolish Congress party. I may have some differences with leadership, I have no differences with Congress party or Congress ideology; two things one is Congress ideology and one is previous Congress leadership and one is present leadership. I have no difference of opinion with Congress ideology, no difference of opinion with earlier Congress leadership, of course here and there in my book I mentioned what went wrong during Nehru's time, Indiraji's time, what has gone wrong during Rajiv's time but I also said they were tall leaders." On the timing of the book, Azad said he used his free time during Covid-19 pandemic to pen this book. He said his book caters to those aspiring to join politics. He added that politics is commitment, it is not going to party headquarters and coming back home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)