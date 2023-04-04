Left Menu

Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "counter-measures".

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Finland joins NATO, prompting Russian warning

Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "counter-measures". DIPLOMACY

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Finland's accession to NATO and the alliance's move to increase its own combat-readiness increased the risk of conflict. * Finland said it would work "relentlessly" to secure Sweden's membership of NATO.

* U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Finland's accession to NATO on Tuesday and urged Turkey and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes for Sweden to join. * China has a moral duty to contribute to peace in Ukraine and must not support the aggressor, the European Union's top diplomat said.

* Russia's parliament speaker said Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and that support has led to the creation of a "terrorist state" in Europe's centre. * Russia's commissioner for children's rights, accused by the International Criminal Court alongside President Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, said the allegations were false and unclear.

* The United States and European Union are exploring ways to further reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. BATTLEFIELD

* Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odesa region in the country's southwest. * Hundreds of residents of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk turned out to mourn four-times world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov after he was killed in action fighting Russian troops.

* Russian investigators formally charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman, with terrorism offences over the killing of pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg. * The UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favour of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* A Ukrainian soldier pleaded "partly guilty" at Russia's first trial for war crimes in connection with its military campaign in Ukraine. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* In Ukraine's Bucha, a 'wounded soul', aches one year after liberation from violent Russian occupation * SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech

* INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet * SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

