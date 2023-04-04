No takers for Rahul Gandhi's entitlement politics: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Payal Mehta Firing a fresh salvo against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was recently disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that there are no takers for his "entitlement politics" in India.

"People of the country are wise and they can see the attempt to create fear among people, taking up one issue after the other and then scooting. This is the consistent politics of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," Sitharaman said. Sitharaman came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for having made allegations against the government without substantiating them and said that one such example is the Rafale issue which he raised for which eventually he had to apologise before the Supreme Court.

The Minister alleged that the issues raised by Congress and Rahul Gandhi are intended to deflect attention from the Indian economy going strong. "The ability to distract is becoming a pattern. At a time when the world economy is going through a crisis, India's economic progress is a major success story. India is on a steady path to becoming the world's fastest-growing economy. This is what the opposition is unable to come to terms with," Sitharaman said.

BJP has accused the Congress party of "holding Parliament to ransom". From demanding a JPC on the Adani-Hindenburg report to accusing the government of running its agenda by Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, the government has said the Congress party has held Parliament to ransom. Several ministers in the Modi government have hit out at the Congress party, accusing them of wanting separate rules within the constitutional framework for a particular family. "Through these nine years in government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team have worked for the cause of every common citizen. The blemish-free image of the Prime Minister and his popularity among the masses are something that the opposition has been unable to digest," Sitharaman added.

While the BJP continues to target Rahul Gandhi over his remarks for which a Surat court has convicted him, the saffron party has accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the OBC community. The former MP from Wayanad had also made a controversial remark saying that he is Gandhi and not Savarkar and he would not apologise.

Following this remark, Gandhi drew flak not just from the BJP and its allies but also from parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra with Uddhav Thackeray saying that he does not agree with Gandhi's comments. In fact, upon the insistence of Uddhav Thackeray, senior politician, Sharad Pawar asked Rahul Gandhi to stay away from making such controversial remarks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)