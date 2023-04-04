Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Finland joins NATO, prompting Russian warning

Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "counter-measures". REACTION

* Citizens of St Petersburg, the Russian city closest to Finland, accused their neighbour of turning its back on them, while Finns largely welcomed the end of non-alignment. * Finland said it would now work "relentlessly" to secure Sweden's membership of NATO.

* U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Finland's accession to NATO on Tuesday and urged Turkey and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes for Sweden to join. DIPLOMACY

* China has a moral duty to contribute to peace in Ukraine and must not support the aggressor, the European Union's top diplomat said. * Russia's parliament speaker said Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine and abetting the creation of a "terrorist state" in Europe's centre.

* Russia's commissioner for children's rights, accused by the International Criminal Court alongside President Vladimir Putin of war crimes, said the allegations were false and unclear. CONFLICT

* Russian investigators charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old resident of St Petersburg, with terrorist offences over the killing of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb, and remanded her in pre-trial detention. * The U.S. unveiled $2.6 billion worth of military assistance for Ukraine including three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks.

* Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's military said, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odesa region. * Hundreds of residents of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk mourned four-times world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov after he was killed fighting Russian troops.

* The UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favour of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia's invasion. * A Ukrainian soldier pleaded "partly guilty" at Russia's first trial for war crimes related to the conflict.

ECONOMY * Generic drugmaker Stada has asked the German government to seek assurances from Ukraine that it can continue operations there even though it also does business in Russia.

* The United States and European Union are exploring ways to further reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* In Ukraine's Bucha, a 'wounded soul', aches one year after liberation from violent Russian occupation * SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech

* INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet * SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

