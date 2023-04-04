YSRTP chief YS Sharmila meets Telangana Jana Samithi chief to seek support for T-SAVE initiative

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila met Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Chief Kodandaram to seek support and to work together under the T-SAVE banner. T-SAVE is initiative by the YSR Telangana Party to fight for the right of the students and the unemployed in Telangana State by bringing all opposition parties together. Addressing the media, YS Sharmila said, "All political parties should come together in the forum T-SAVE to fight for the unemployed youth. This forum will stand for the youth from their studies till their employment. The students are not getting fee reimbursement and injustice is being done to them as the papers for the exams are being leaked. The government is also not filling the job vacancies."

Earlier on Sunday YS Sharmila wrote a letter individually to TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, BJP state President Bandi Sanjay, TTDP President Kasani Gnaneshwar, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) President Kodandaram, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) national president Manda Krishna Madiga, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Jana Sena State president Shanker Goud, and AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi. In the letters, Sharmila said, "Your party's fight against the KCR government's attitude towards the unemployed is commendable. Added to his failures is the paper leakage scam that has derailed the hopes of the youth who were waiting for the notification for ages. Your fight in this direction has been crucial and we always extend our solidarity. While we do this, we also feel the time has come where we all join together and form a Joint Action Committee to wage an intense battle against the BRS rule and ensure justice to the jobless."

"From Biswal Committee's recommendation to fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies, to ensuring fair investigation in the TSPSC paper leak, together we have to put pressure for the sake of the youth whose sacrifices had paved way for the formation of Telangana. While we have been fighting individually, let us join hands for the future of the state and the future of the youth," added Sharmila. (ANI)

