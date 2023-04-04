"Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab under AAP govt": BJP's Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today demanded the AAP government in Punjab to unravel the inquiry report about how gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly delivered interviews from the high-security jail in Punjab. Chugh alleged the Bhagwant Singh Mann government is trying to spread anarchy in Punjab.

"The way it has failed to check the activities of self-proclaimed Kahlistan idealogue Amtritpal Singh and the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi makes it clear that the AAP government is unable to control such elements and it goes on to the extent of giving an impression to the Punjabis that the AAP government is in collusion with the anti-national and anti-social element," Chugh alleged. Chugh said the manner in which media interviews were conducted for Lawrence Bishnoi spoke volumes about the collusion of the AAP government and the gangsters.

"There is a complete collapse of law and order in Punjab under the AAP government when daylight robberies and lootings are taking place," he alleged. Chugh demanded that the AAP government must make the report about the Lawrence Bishnoi inquiry public as soon as possible. (ANI)

