PM Modi visiting Telangana to inaugurate developmental works with "non-political angle": Union Minister

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Telangana various times in the past for inaugurating developmental works with a "non-political angle". PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "The Prime Minister has been visiting Telangana for various developmental activities. Even today, the state government is not cooperating with the Centre. PM Modi is inaugurating various projects in the state." "He has always come to Telangana every time with a non-political angle. He will come on April 8, and after that also he will come," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)