Left Menu

"I know who sent threat letter...will give fitting reply": Kichcha Sudeep

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday alleged that he knows the person who sent him the threat letter, adding that it was by someone from the film industry.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 14:27 IST
"I know who sent threat letter...will give fitting reply": Kichcha Sudeep
Kichcha Sudeep. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday alleged that he knows the person who sent him the threat letter, adding that it was by someone from the film industry. Speaking to mediapersons at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday, Sudeep said, "Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it. I also know, it was by someone from the film industry. I will give them a fitting reply."

"They know me and my residential address, which is why they sent the letter by post. I will bring everything out. I will reply to the threat letter," he added. Earlier in the day, an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju and Sudeep's family members after which the police registered a case in the matter.

According to the police, Sudeep's manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media. Speaking here, Kichcha Sudeep also laid down the speculations regarding his contesting the upcoming Karnataka polls to rest and said that he would only be campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I will only campaign for the BJP, won't contest the elections," he said. He further added, "I am an actor. It is not wrong that many parties contact me, offering tickets or asking to campaign. I have well-wishers in all parties, but I am not joining any political party. I have not asked for any ticket from any place. I have taken some decisions in favour of someone. I will work in favour of those who stand in favour of me in my tough time".

Meanwhile, BJP sources had earlier said that the actor was likely to join the party today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders. Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023