France's Macron says Europe must not disassociate with China on trade
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-04-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 14:32 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Europe must not disassociate with China even though its trade relations with Beijing posed risks and were unbalanced.
"We have to somehow de-risk our industries (...) but we must not disassociate and separate ourselves," he said at the beginning of a state visit to Beijing.
