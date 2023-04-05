Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 14:52 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid an uproar over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's ''democracy under attack'' remarks in the UK.

When the Upper House reassembled at 2 pm after the first adjournment, Reports of the Public Accounts Committee (2022-23) were laid on the table by Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP) amid sloganeering by opposition members, who have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into fraud allegations against the Adani Group.

Afterwards, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that he would give his decision on the point of order raised by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on March 13, 2023, even as the Congress leader demanded that he be given a chance to speak.

Later, Dhankhar, in an order, rejected Kharge's point of order objecting to Leader of House Piyush Goyal's demand that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi come to the Upper House and apologise to the people of the country, to the House and to the Chair for his ''democracy under attack'' remarks in the UK.

Goyal, however, had not named Gandhi.

As the opposition members continued to raise slogans, Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

