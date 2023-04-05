Left Menu

Boosted spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with: PM Modi on 7 years of Stand Up India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Stand Up India campaign on the completion of its seven years and pointed out that the initiative had played a role in empowering the SCST communities and women.Stand up India Scheme was launched on April 5, 2016, with a focus on economic empowerment and job creation.The scheme aims to encourage all bank branches in extending loans to borrowers from SC, ST and women in setting up their own greenfield enterprises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Stand Up India campaign on the completion of its seven years and pointed out that the initiative had played a role in empowering the SC/ST communities and women.

Stand up India Scheme was launched on April 5, 2016, with a focus on economic empowerment and job creation.

The scheme aims to encourage all bank branches in extending loans to borrowers from SC, ST and women in setting up their own greenfield enterprises. ''Today we mark #7YearsofStandUpIndia and acknowledge the role this initiative has played in empowering the SC/ ST communities and ensuring women empowerment. It has also boosted the spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with,'' Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet on National Maritime Day, the prime minister said, ''We in India have been blessed with a rich maritime heritage and we are very proud of that.'' ''On National Maritime Day, we recall all those who contributed to India's strides in the maritime world and reaffirm our commitment to further port-led development,'' he said.

