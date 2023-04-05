Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska was cleared of contempt of court by London’s High Court on Wednesday in a long-running legal battle with his former business partner.
The founder of aluminium giant Rusal was alleged to have breached an undertaking to the court in a lawsuit brought by former Russian finance minister Vladimir Chernukhin over a joint venture to develop real estate in Moscow.
Chernukhin said Deripaska was in contempt by allowing EN+ Group, which owns a 57% stake in Rusal, to relocate from Jersey to Russia in response to U.S. sanctions. But Judge Mark Pelling ruled on Wednesday that Chernukhin had not proved his case against Deripaska.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Things to Keep in Mind When Facing Sexual Assault Charges in New Jersey
NSA invoked against Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells high court: Lawyer
National Security Act invoked against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells high court: Lawyer.
NSA invoked against Amritpal Singh: Punjab Advocate General tells high court
High court raps Punjab govt over preacher Amritpal Singh giving police the slip, calls it intelligence failure.