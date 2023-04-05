Left Menu

Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London

Updated: 05-04-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:21 IST
Oleg Deripaska Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska was cleared of contempt of court by London’s High Court on Wednesday in a long-running legal battle with his former business partner.

The founder of aluminium giant Rusal was alleged to have breached an undertaking to the court in a lawsuit brought by former Russian finance minister Vladimir Chernukhin over a joint venture to develop real estate in Moscow.

Chernukhin said Deripaska was in contempt by allowing EN+ Group, which owns a 57% stake in Rusal, to relocate from Jersey to Russia in response to U.S. sanctions. But Judge Mark Pelling ruled on Wednesday that Chernukhin had not proved his case against Deripaska.

