U.S. President Biden to visit Ireland, Northern Ireland next week

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:42 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Ireland and Northern Ireland from April 11-14 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday pace accord on one side of the Irish border and visit his ancestral home on the other, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden will first travel to Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the "tremendous progress" since the deal was signed and to underscore the readiness of the U.S. to support the British-run region's "vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities," the White House said in a statement.

The president, who often speaks with pride of his Irish roots, will then go to Ireland until April 14, where he will spend time in Dublin and his two ancestral homes of County Louth and County Mayo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

