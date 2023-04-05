AP Governor, CM pay tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on birth anniversary

Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on Wednesday, commemorating his 116th birth anniversary. Offering a floral tribute to the portrait of Jagjivan Ram in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Nazeer said he was a great freedom fighter, crusader of social justice, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a true democrat.

"Jagjivan Ram was an able administrator and a gifted orator, and served as a union minister for a long time. He championed the cause of the poor and the oppressed classes," the Governor was quoted as saying in a Raj Bhavan statement.

Chief Minister Reddy paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram at his camp office, accompanied by Social Justice Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MP Nandigam Suresh, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and others.

In AP Bhavan, New Delhi, AP principal resident commissioner Aditya Nath Das and resident commissioner Saurabh Gaur and other officials also commemorated the freedom fighter's birth anniversary at Dr B R Ambedkar Auditorium.

