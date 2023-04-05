Former Italian PM Berlusconi in intensive care in hospital -source
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:15 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care in a Milan hospital, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The billionaire media tycoon and four-times premier has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Silvio Berlusconi
- Milan
Advertisement