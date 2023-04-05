Turkey -U.S. discussed Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets in Brussels

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he discussed Sweden's NATO bid and developments regarding Ankara's purchase of F-16 fighter jets with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Cavusoglu met Blinken on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels, during which alliance members welcomed Finland to the bloc.

