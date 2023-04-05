Turkey -U.S. discussed Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets in Brussels
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he discussed Sweden's NATO bid and developments regarding Ankara's purchase of F-16 fighter jets with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Cavusoglu met Blinken on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels, during which alliance members welcomed Finland to the bloc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Untimely rains and hail not impacted standing rabi crops much, awaiting full report from states: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Construction begins to deliver safety on State Highway 3 route to Taranaki
Maha council: Health minister must issue statement on COVID-19 situation, use of masks, says deputy chairperson
FEATURE-Syria's war shattered their lives, Turkey's quake crushed their hopes
Russia says coordinates meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran officials - RIA