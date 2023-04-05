Left Menu

U.S. President Biden to visit Ireland, Northern Ireland next week

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Ireland and Northern Ireland on April 11-14 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord on one side of the Irish border and visit his ancestral home on the other, the White House said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:33 IST
U.S. President Biden to visit Ireland, Northern Ireland next week
US President Joe Biden. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Ireland and Northern Ireland on April 11-14 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord on one side of the Irish border and visit his ancestral home on the other, the White House said on Wednesday. The Good Friday Agreement - signed on April 10, 1998 - largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed that had convulsed Northern Ireland, a part of the United Kingdom, since the late 1960s and took the lives of over 3,600 people.

However the anniversary has been overshadowed by a year-long boycott by Northern Ireland's largest pro-British unionist party of the power-sharing devolved government central to the 1998 deal. The party is angry over post-Brexit trade rules that treated the province differently to the rest of the U.K. Biden will travel to Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the "tremendous progress" since 1998 and underscore the United States' readiness to support Northern Ireland's "vast economic potential", the White House said in a statement.

The British government and the European Union reached a deal in February to ease post-Brexit trade rules between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. But the political stalemate has yet to be resolved. US SUPPORT

Biden, who clashed with the British government at times during the Brexit talks, has expressed his support

for the new deal on trade rules. There is still some sporadic violence in Northern Ireland by small groups opposed to peace. Britain's MI5 intelligence agency last week increased the threat level there from domestic terrorism to "severe" - meaning an attack is highly likely.

The threat level has been mostly at that level since the system was introduced in 2010. The 1998 deal was partially brokered by the U.S. government of then-President Bill Clinton, who will travel to Belfast a week later with his wife Hillary for an event marking the anniversary.

Biden, who often speaks proudly of his Irish roots, will spend April 12-14 in the Irish Republic, where he will visit Dublin and his two ancestral homes of County Louth and County Mayo. He will deliver an address to celebrate the United States' and Ireland's "deep historic ties" in the western county of Mayo, where his great-great-grandfather, Edward Blewitt, grew up.

"Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023