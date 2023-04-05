NCP questions Rijiju's silence on China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday sought to know why Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, was silent on China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh.
Beijing recently announced Chinese names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as southern part of Tibet.
''Why is Rijiju silent on the renaming issue? Is he afraid of speaking? He being an MP from Arunachal Pradesh makes him duty bound to be the first one to react to China's naming of these places,'' NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement.
Rijiju should concentrate on his duty as an MP too and voice all the ''wrongdoings'' of China against the state he belongs to, he added.
