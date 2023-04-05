US ambassador meeting with Turkish opposition candidate unacceptable -minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday a meeting that U.S. Ambassador Jeff Flake had with the main opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu was unacceptable.

Speaking in Brussels following a NATO meeting where the alliance welcomed Finland to the bloc, Cavusoglu said the ambassador's meeting was contrary to diplomatic practice as Turkey faces elections in less than two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)