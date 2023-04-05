Turkish foreign minister will discuss Ukraine war with Russia's Lavrov

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he will discuss developments in the Ukraine war with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during his visit to Turkey this week.

Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu said Ankara is working with the United Nations to solve issues regarding grain and fertiliser exports via the Black Sea.

Cavusoglu also said he was concerned about the warring parties' preparations for further attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)