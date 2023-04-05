Uddhav tried to give 'supari' to kill me, claims Union minister Narayan Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill him. Addressing reporters here, the BJP MP also alleged when Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra (from November 2019 to June 2022), he was responsible for corruption in the procurement of medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic. ''Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill me. I used to receive calls from those people (who were given the contracts) warning me about it. Uddhav tried to give 'supari' (contract) to many people to kill me, but none of them could ever touch me. Some of them even warned me that they were being contacted for such supari,” he claimed.

Rane, a former Shivsainik, also launched a personal attack on Thackeray, a day after the latter termed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a ''worthless'' chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)