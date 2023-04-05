Left Menu

Telangana IPS Association takes exception to BJP MLA's comments against DGP

The IPS Association of Telangana on Wednesday condemned an allegedly irresponsible and highly derogatory comment made by BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao against State DGP Anjani Kumar in reference to the detention of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.The Association has also requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao, the IPS Association said in a release here.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:02 IST
Telangana IPS Association takes exception to BJP MLA's comments against DGP
  • Country:
  • India

The IPS Association of Telangana on Wednesday condemned an allegedly ''irresponsible and highly derogatory comment'' made by BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao against State DGP Anjani Kumar in reference to the detention of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

''The Association has also requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao,'' the IPS Association said in a release here. ''Such an irresponsible statement from a legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic set up,'' the release said. Speaking to news channels, Raghunandan Rao slammed the detention of Sanjay Kumar and the fact that it was done after midnight and without informing him about the reasons. ''It is very painful if a person is arrested after midnight without informing the case in which he is arrested. Police have the power to make a preventive arrest. Keeping an MP in detention without saying why the arrest is being made and which police station he is being taken to is totally against the Constitution,'' he said. Sanjay Kumar was taken into custody by police from his residence in Karimnagar city in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023