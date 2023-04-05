Dipankar meets Nitish, says riots exposed BJP's 'electoral game plan'

CPI (ML) Liberation secretary general Dipankar met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that the recent communal riots in the state ''exposed'' BJP's ''electoral game plan''.

Dipankar had called on Kumar at the latter's official residence here late on Tuesday evening.

According to a CPI (ML) Liberation release, Dipankar referred to Shah's speech at Nawada on Sunday wherein the Union home minister ''brazenly called for a mandate for the BJP within hours of communal violence, thereby betraying their electoral game plan''.

Shah had squarely blamed the riots, that caused him to cancel a scheduled tour of Sasaram, on the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar which the Left supports from outside.

He had also declared ''the rioters will be hung upside down'' if the BJP came to power in the state where assembly elections are scheduled a year after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Dipankar also expressed anguish that during the riots in Bihar Sharif, where the chief minister's native district of Nalanda is headquartered, a 100-year-old madrasa and a library attached to it were gutted.

The Aziziya madrasa was set up by educationist Bibi Sogra, in the memory of her husband Abdul Aziz, who gave up his job in the British imperial government to take part in the 1857 revolt.

Bihar ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Choudhary besides CPI (ML) Liberation legislature party leader Mahboob Alam were among those present at the meeting.

BJP leaders including Union minister Giriraj Singh have alleged that the riots were a result of ''administrative incompetence'' and the Mahagathbandhan's ''politics of minority appeasement''.

