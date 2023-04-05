Mamata appeals for peace on Hanuman Jayanti

Left Menu

PTI | Digha | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:20 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged people to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti festival peacefully so that there is ''no problem anywhere''. Her comment came on the eve of the festival and in the backdrop of the state witnessing back-to-back clashes and vandalism in different districts during Ram Navami processions. ''Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti. I will urge everybody to celebrate it peacefully. There will be no problem if peace is observed. Bengal is the land of peace,'' Banerjee told reporters in this sear resort town in Purnba Medinipur district. “Religion is a personal choice, festivities are for everyone,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

