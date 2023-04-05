Ukraine sees Poland as key partner in post-war reconstruction - Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Ukraine wanted Poland to become a key partner in the vast reconstruction effort in his country after the war with Russia ends.

The Ukrainian leader, speaking during a trip to Warsaw at a news conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda, also invited Polish businesses to come to Ukraine before the war ends to secure a better position on Ukrainian markets.

