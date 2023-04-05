Left Menu

Ukraine will take 'corresponding' decisions if troops risk encirclement in Bakhmut - Zelenskiy

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:43 IST
Ukraine will take 'corresponding' decisions if troops risk encirclement in Bakhmut - Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday the situation in the Ukrainian eastern city of Bakhmut was really difficult and that the "corresponding decisions" would be taken if Kyiv's troops there risk being encircled by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader told a news conference in Poland that most important to him was to protect the lives of soldiers.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023