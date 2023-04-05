Ukraine will take 'corresponding' decisions if troops risk encirclement in Bakhmut - Zelenskiy
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday the situation in the Ukrainian eastern city of Bakhmut was really difficult and that the "corresponding decisions" would be taken if Kyiv's troops there risk being encircled by Russian forces.
The Ukrainian leader told a news conference in Poland that most important to him was to protect the lives of soldiers.
