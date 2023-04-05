Poland to give Ukraine 14 MiG-29 fighter jets, says Polish president
Poland will send 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Polish president said on Wednesday during an official visit by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Warsaw. "Four MiG-29s that remained in storage have been handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in recent months.
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:46 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland will send 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Polish president said on Wednesday during an official visit by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Warsaw.
"Four MiG-29s that remained in storage have been handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in recent months. Four MiGs are now being given, so eight in total," Andrzej Duda told a news conference. "We are ready... to give six more that are currently being prepared. We assume they could be transferred soon."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MiG-29
- Warsaw
- Four MiG-29s
- Poland
- Andrzej Duda
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Polish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOPS approves Bajrang, Vinesh's request to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland
To stay or go? The dilemma Ukrainians near front face every day
Putin says West fighting "to last Ukrainian" as Xi talks conclude - TASS
1st US Army garrison on NATO's east flank formed in Poland
Japan's Kishida pledges aid for Ukraine-backing Poland