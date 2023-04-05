Poland to give Ukraine 14 MiG-29 fighter jets, says Polish president

Poland will send 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Polish president said on Wednesday during an official visit by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Warsaw.

"Four MiG-29s that remained in storage have been handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in recent months. Four MiGs are now being given, so eight in total," Andrzej Duda told a news conference. "We are ready... to give six more that are currently being prepared. We assume they could be transferred soon."

